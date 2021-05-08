Radijs Ontwerp

The Shining - Movie Poster

Radijs Ontwerp
Radijs Ontwerp
  • Save
The Shining - Movie Poster poster a day stanley kubrick the shining futura movie poster typography minimal poster design illustrator graphic design design
Download color palette

One of the best horror movie's, EVER...! A masterpiece, by Stanley Kubrick.

Challenged myself to design a simple minimalistic poster where color and imagigary represents the movie.
#26. The Shining

Wanna know more about me:
www.radijsontwerp.nl

Radijs Ontwerp
Radijs Ontwerp

More by Radijs Ontwerp

View profile
    • Like