Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 023 :: Onboarding

Matthew Marquise
Matthew Marquise
  • Save
Daily UI 023 :: Onboarding dailyui023 figma adobexd app web minimal dailyui clean design ux ui
Download color palette

For this onboarding screen I wanted to incorporate the user and create hype around them joining. Though this screen is minimal, it welcomes then informs the user of the next necessary steps in this case checking email to verify account.

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2021
Matthew Marquise
Matthew Marquise

More by Matthew Marquise

View profile
    • Like