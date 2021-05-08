Oluwatomiwa Bamidele

Bamboo Pandacare

Oluwatomiwa Bamidele
Oluwatomiwa Bamidele
  • Save
Bamboo Pandacare logocore flat branding minimal illustration logo design dailylogochallenge
Download color palette

Instagram | Behance
Bamboo Pandacare Logo

Feedbacks are appreciated.
Press 'L' to like.

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2021
Oluwatomiwa Bamidele
Oluwatomiwa Bamidele

More by Oluwatomiwa Bamidele

View profile
    • Like