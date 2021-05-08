Hello everyone!

This is my first portfolio on my Dribbble page. I made this Food Finder App because I love eating so much!

Press "L" if you like it. Hope I can inspire you or be inspired as well. So, please send me your feedback :)

Contact me : karyaanggi@gmail.com

Also see my Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/in/anggi-anindita-127508161/

Have a nice day 👋