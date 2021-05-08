Adam Simms

Light House

Adam Simms
Adam Simms
Hire Me
  • Save
Light House projection installation art sculpture
Light House projection installation art sculpture
Download color palette
  1. Untitled_7.mp4
  2. DJI_0234.png
  3. gallery.png

A projection piece from my MFA in photography thesis. 1:1 replica of a family cabin located on Pinchard's Island.

Sculpture 10x14x12'.
LED lights, wood, screws, battery.

2021.

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2021
Adam Simms
Adam Simms
Product Designer. Previously @trello @atlassian @lightspeed
Hire Me

More by Adam Simms

View profile
    • Like