Usarek™ Studio

LOTTO™ / logotype 📐

Usarek™ Studio
Usarek™ Studio
  • Save
LOTTO™ / logotype 📐 graphicdesign behance logotype graphic serif letters type typography brand icon logodesign identity mark logodesigner branding design designer logo
Download color palette

LOTTO™ / logotype 📐
Inspirations: typography + modern

Don't forget to follow me on Behance and Instagram:
www.behance.net/MarcinUsarek
www.instagram.com/marcin_usarek/
Thank you very much!

Usarek™ All rights reserved

Usarek™ Studio
Usarek™ Studio

More by Usarek™ Studio

View profile
    • Like