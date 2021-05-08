L.E.Agency - HOMEPAGE DESIGN

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Web design of the homepage of an luxury excursion agency. Web designer, UX/UI designer, Graphic designer. Ukraine.
Веб-дизайн главной страницы элитного экскурсионного агентства. Веб-дизайнер, UX/UI-дизайнер, Графический дизайнер. Украина.
Font / Шрифт: Montserrat
Bold 700
Regular 400
Color model / Цветовая модель: RGB
#010202
#FFFFFF
#00FCFF
See the full work here: https://www.behance.net/yanarassudovskaya