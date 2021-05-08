L.E.Agency - HOMEPAGE DESIGN

Web design of the homepage of an luxury excursion agency. Web designer, UX/UI designer, Graphic designer. Ukraine.

Веб-дизайн главной страницы элитного экскурсионного агентства. Веб-дизайнер, UX/UI-дизайнер, Графический дизайнер. Украина.

Font / Шрифт: Montserrat

Bold 700

Regular 400

Color model / Цветовая модель: RGB

#010202

#FFFFFF

#00FCFF

See the full work here: https://www.behance.net/yanarassudovskaya