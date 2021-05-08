Axel Marlon

Friends

Axel Marlon
Axel Marlon
  • Save
Friends vector illustrators flat design flat
Download color palette

a small project that I did to study flat and compose my portfolio. Hope you like it!

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2021
Axel Marlon
Axel Marlon

More by Axel Marlon

View profile
    • Like