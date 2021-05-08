DreamsChat - Chat and Messenger HTML Template + Admin Dashboard

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
he template of Dreamschat is developed with the help of Bootstrap. This design contains to create/edit profile, send chat messages, send voice&video calls, display instant notifications for unread messages, create a group chat using group name, set a status, update account settings & security settings, status and more.
Live Demo : https://themeforest.net/item/dreamschat-messenger-html-template/27670050
