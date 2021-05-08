Ollis Portfolio

Hello there,

It's been a while since I posted something. I was a lot busy with College. They made us visit college to give exams then they said the classes are gonna be offline. After a week the management decided to go back to online classes. Then we had to pack everything and come back home.

It was too hectic. But on the bright side I did some projects for my clients. I started learning ReactJs. I was enrolled in an online Bootcamp. It's still going on and I'm really happy with it.

I won't say that I'm gonna be consistent in here because I'm not quiet sure about that. I'm involved in client projects right now and maybe I'll post them once it's up and running.

Hope you guys like the work 👍

If you want to work with me then click that "Hire Me" button duh! 🥳 or if you're looking to connect with me I'm on Twitter 🍕