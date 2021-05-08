Food Recipes App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi folks!
My latest ui design exploration is about online food recipe application. I hope with this apps, users can find any food recipe they're looking for and make their cooking more easy and fun.
Ready to explore some food recipes?
All feedback would be apreciated, feel free to leave one, Thanks!
-----------------------------------------------
contact me at : nxfleuret@gmail.com