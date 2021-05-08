David Hampshire

England Football

football logo euros2021 sport football grassroots the fa england
England Football / England Teams

Proud to see the launch today of this insight led proposition. Some brilliant work from my team to help all the way through from ideation to execution.

https://www.englandfootball.com/

Welcome England Football! Uniting every part of the game, from grassroots football to the England national teams. England Football creates more chances for people to play, coach and support football.

