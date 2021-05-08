David Hampshire

England Football / England Teams

Proud to see the launch today of this insight led proposition. Some brilliant work from my team to help all the way through from ideation to execution.

https://www.englandfootball.com/

Welcome England Football! Uniting every part of the game, from grassroots football to the England national teams. England Football creates more chances for people to play, coach and support football.

Posted on May 8, 2021
