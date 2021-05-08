Oluwatomiwa Bamidele

Aerolite

Aerolite
Aerolite Logo.

I tried to achieve a minimalistic logo design for a 'rocketship' using 2 shapes. Feedbacks are appreciated.
Posted on May 8, 2021
