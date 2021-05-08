Kazi Faiz Ahmed Jeem

SOCIAL MEDIA FOOD POST DESIGN

Kazi Faiz Ahmed Jeem
Kazi Faiz Ahmed Jeem
  • Save
SOCIAL MEDIA FOOD POST DESIGN design branding web banner design web banner ad web banners inspiration banner social media banner social media social media design facebook ads facebook banner facebook cover facebook ad banner design banner ads instagram stories instagram banner instagram post
Download color palette

This post is designed exclusively by me for House 71. 'House-71" is a Bangladeshi Digital Marketing & Ad Agency. Specialized in supporting the business through Website & App Dev. Designing, Interior Design, Production House, and grow their online presence through 360 Digital Marketing.

All rights reserved by Designer Dollar 2021
Instagram: instagram.com/designer_dollar
Twitter: https://twitter.com/designer_dollar
Pinterest: pinterest.com/DesignerDollar8
Reddit: reddit.com/user/djeducation

Kazi Faiz Ahmed Jeem
Kazi Faiz Ahmed Jeem

More by Kazi Faiz Ahmed Jeem

View profile
    • Like