I am a brand new business so I am open to some creativity on your part. The business is called "Covet Collective" but I am ok with just "Covet" being in the logo.

We are a multivendor website that focuses on unique, handmade, and original items. Think: Etsy meets Zulily. Vendors will feature 2-3 items from their shop at an exclusive discount on our site for a limited amount of time to purchase. Vendors will be able to link their sites to all their products when they are featured on our website which will allow them more exposure.

The colors I was thinking of are possibly aqua, pink, gold, honestly, I am not dead set on any particular color scheme. Just something that will appeal to consumers.

