Daily UI #059 - Background Pattern

Daily UI #059 - Background Pattern art japan japanese print design pattern dailyui 059 daily 100 challenge dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui
I designed a pattern by using a Japanese traditional pattern that is called 'Shippo-tsunagi'.

