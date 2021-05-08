shoayeb hossain

Lalbagh Fort (South gate)

shoayeb hossain
shoayeb hossain
  • Save
Lalbagh Fort (South gate) lalbagh fort design bangladesh degital drawing degital art art illustration art illustration vector
Download color palette

Lalbagh Fort (also Fort Aurangabad) is an incomplete 17th-century Mughal fort complex that stands before the Buriganga River in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

shoayeb hossain
shoayeb hossain

More by shoayeb hossain

View profile
    • Like