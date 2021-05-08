🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
CLIENTS BRIEF:
Please see the notes per our conversation. We are looking for the slogan "Drive. Putt. Repeat." feel free to be creative with this as the theme is golf. Our ideal would be to also make the period after each word into a golf ball for instance.
Follow me :
Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | Linkedin