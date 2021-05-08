CLIENTS BRIEF:

Black Tie Bandits

We want it black and white or grayscale. No color, please.

Basically, we want a raccoon with a bow tie. I've attached our rough mockup of what we are looking at, we aren't attached to anything in the actual mockup it's more just a general feel of the direction we are going.

Don’t want the raccoon to be as cartoon-like. We want just a bust and have the raccoon look sophisticated and vintage-looking (hipster glasses maybe?). So I’m thinking more of a sketch look.

