CLIENTS BRIEF:
Black Tie Bandits
We want it black and white or grayscale. No color, please.
Basically, we want a raccoon with a bow tie. I've attached our rough mockup of what we are looking at, we aren't attached to anything in the actual mockup it's more just a general feel of the direction we are going.
Don’t want the raccoon to be as cartoon-like. We want just a bust and have the raccoon look sophisticated and vintage-looking (hipster glasses maybe?). So I’m thinking more of a sketch look.
