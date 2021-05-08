Landing Page Design in Photoshop

This design has been created for a hair spray ad. The main purpose of the landing page is to convert the visitor into a buyer. That's why a call to action button along a very short form has been added in the area above the fold. Some customers are in the habit of taking decisions later after knowing a lot about the product. That's why feature and testimonial sections are added to convince them. Some people have suspicious minds and are worried about their security. To overcome this problem, a privacy statement has been added. A video elaboration of the spray has been made part of the landing page. The final effort has been made to convert the visitor into the customer by adding another call to action button in the lowes and the last part of the page.

Please like and share. Your feedback would be highly appreciated.

Thanks