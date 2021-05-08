Saurabh Yadav

Hive Logo

Saurabh Yadav
Saurabh Yadav
  • Save
Hive Logo honeycomb food orange color script font logotype logotypes media bee honey hive
Download color palette

Hive logo, suitable for any brand or company.
Unused Hive logo.
For any project,
Contact me: saurabone@gmail.com
Behance
Attribution crowf

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2021
Saurabh Yadav
Saurabh Yadav

More by Saurabh Yadav

View profile
    • Like