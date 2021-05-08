Anik

OT Life

Anik
Anik
  • Save
OT Life
Download color palette

VECTOR TRACE
CLIENTS BRIEF:
We want the design attached to be updated and made available in color and black/white versions in PNG and JPG formats. Also, we need the copyright symbol to be in the upper right of the "e" in "life." We made this logo using an online tool for some T-shirts, so we own the design. We just need to make it look more professional. Thanks!

Follow me :
Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | Linkedin

Posted on May 8, 2021
Anik
Anik

More by Anik

View profile
    • Like