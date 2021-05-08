Jaydip Goswami

LeadMagicx

Jaydip Goswami
Jaydip Goswami
  • Save
LeadMagicx identity logo design branding x logo iconic logo logo messenger logo app logo message logo messaging logo logo design
Download color palette

Happy to share the final approved logo design for LeadMagicx, a company that offers free messenger.
What do you think? Give your opinion in the comments below!😉

Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! :)

Do you have any project ? Feel Free to contact me
Email : goswamijaydipj@gmail.com

Jaydip Goswami
Jaydip Goswami

More by Jaydip Goswami

View profile
    • Like