🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Happy to share the final approved logo design for LeadMagicx, a company that offers free messenger.
What do you think? Give your opinion in the comments below!😉
Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! :)
Do you have any project ? Feel Free to contact me
Email : goswamijaydipj@gmail.com