🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
CLIENTS BRIEF:
We need a logo for an equine-based therapy program for children. The attached mock-up (Barn Buddies concept) includes many of the design elements we want to incorporate: using the orange and green colors, images of a child on a horse, and a setting that includes a horse ring and/or a barn.
What's missing from the concept is an adult walking beside the horse and a child whose arm is pressed against the small (age 4-8) child's leg to make sure the child doesn't fall off the horse.
Barn Buddies is one of the therapy programs we run for children. Others include: Becoming Butterflies, Seeds & Sprouts, and SK8 S'cool. I am attaching those logos so you can gain inspiration from our other designs and get a feel for the "look" we want.
I am also attaching our company logo so you can see the primary color palette we use.
Follow me :
Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | Linkedin