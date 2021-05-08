CLIENTS BRIEF:

We need a logo for an equine-based therapy program for children. The attached mock-up (Barn Buddies concept) includes many of the design elements we want to incorporate: using the orange and green colors, images of a child on a horse, and a setting that includes a horse ring and/or a barn.

What's missing from the concept is an adult walking beside the horse and a child whose arm is pressed against the small (age 4-8) child's leg to make sure the child doesn't fall off the horse.

Barn Buddies is one of the therapy programs we run for children. Others include: Becoming Butterflies, Seeds & Sprouts, and SK8 S'cool. I am attaching those logos so you can gain inspiration from our other designs and get a feel for the "look" we want.

I am also attaching our company logo so you can see the primary color palette we use.

