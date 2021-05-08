Anik

SOUTH WEST SURF

Anik
Anik
  • Save
SOUTH WEST SURF logo vector flat design unique logo modern minimalist minimal logodesign creative logo
Download color palette

CLIENTS BRIEF:
Looking for a logo idea for a surf brand. Just an idea at the moment but I’d like to have some ideas of what’s possible. I’m looking for a logo for “South West Surf.” Also, I like the look with the initials “was” obviously in the logo a surfboard or waves? Very open to ideas if you think you can.

Follow me :
Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | Linkedin

Anik
Anik

More by Anik

View profile
    • Like