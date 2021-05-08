Yaroslava

Apple?

Apple? lifestyle job vector illustration kit art sketch kids girls illustrator baby cartoon childrens illustration childrens book character hand drawn girl character girl book illustration
Illustration for a children's book.

Write to me and I will help to translate your idea into an illustration: yarslvik@gmail.com

