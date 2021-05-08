Kidshop Landingpage

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Today I created a design for the KidShop e-commerce for the needs of your family who are looking for clothing styles, sweaters for your children and babies. I created a two page hero sctoin design for your business needs.
I hope you like it.
If you wanted project freelance or fulltime, Please contact
👉 DM me or 📨 wawanp317@gmail.com
---------------------------------------
Thank you
Best Regard