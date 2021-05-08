Good for Sale
Din Studio

Speedline - Handwritten brush font

Din Studio
Din Studio
Speedline - Handwritten brush font

Price
$29
Good for sale
Speedline - Handwritten brush font

Speedline is a classy brush font. The brush combined with handwritten font will make your design project more beautiful. Made for any professional project branding. It is the best for logos, branding and quotes. Every letter has a unique and beautiful touch.

Includes:

Speedline (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Features:

Alternates
Beautiful Ligatures
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation
Thank you for downloading from Din Studio.

Feel free to download free personal use font at : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13135/speedline.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/speedline-classy-brush-font/

Din Studio
Din Studio
    • Like