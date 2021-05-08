Speedline - Handwritten brush font

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Speedline is a classy brush font. The brush combined with handwritten font will make your design project more beautiful. Made for any professional project branding. It is the best for logos, branding and quotes. Every letter has a unique and beautiful touch.
Includes:
Speedline (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Features:
Alternates
Beautiful Ligatures
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation
Thank you for downloading from Din Studio.
Feel free to download free personal use font at : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13135/speedline.html
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/speedline-classy-brush-font/