SAWAH - Elegant font

Sawah is a modern and elegant display font. It celebrates abstract shapes in all their eclectic beauty. This font will look truly outstanding in a wide range of contexts. It is the best for logos, branding and quotes.
Includes:
Sawah (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Featured :
Accents (Multilingual characters)
PUA encoded
Numerals and Punctuation (OpenType Standard)
Thank you for downloading premium font from Din Studio.
Feel free to download free personal use font at : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13134/sawah.html
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/sawah-modernelegant-display/