SAWAH - Elegant font

SAWAH - Elegant font modern display sans serif elegant icon design fonts font logo type typography branding
  1. sawah web (1).jpg
  2. sawah web (2).jpg
  3. sawah web (3).jpg
  4. sawah web (4).jpg
  5. sawah web (5).jpg
  6. sawah web (6).jpg
  7. sawah web (7).jpg
  8. sawah web (9).jpg

SAWAH - Elegant font

SAWAH - Elegant font

Sawah is a modern and elegant display font. It celebrates abstract shapes in all their eclectic beauty. This font will look truly outstanding in a wide range of contexts. It is the best for logos, branding and quotes.

Includes:

Sawah (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Featured :

Accents (Multilingual characters)
PUA encoded
Numerals and Punctuation (OpenType Standard)
Thank you for downloading premium font from Din Studio.

Feel free to download free personal use font at : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13134/sawah.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/sawah-modernelegant-display/

