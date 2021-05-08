Alix Ball

LO-FI wireframe for clothing donation app

Alix Ball
Alix Ball
  • Save
LO-FI wireframe for clothing donation app basic design mobile app design mobile design mobile app mobile ui application low fidelity uidesign uiux app design app prototype wireframe lo-fi
Download color palette

lo-fi wireframe for a clothing donation app that I am designing :)

Don't forget to hit L if you like what you see :)

Alix Ball
Alix Ball

More by Alix Ball

View profile
    • Like