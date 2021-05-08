Logo design for Website

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi Dribblers, 👋
This is my newest LOGO Design for meditation trainer website.
I hope you like it. And let me know what you think about it. Your comment and appreciation are greatly appreciated.❤️
Stay tuned for further shots. Show us a little love! Press "L". ❤️
📫 Email : vickysingh15.vk@gmail.com
🎯 Skype : vickysingh15.vk