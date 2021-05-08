Md Shafikul Islam

Ladies Ethnic Kurta

Md Shafikul Islam
Md Shafikul Islam
  • Save
Ladies Ethnic Kurta pattern floral tech pack techpack artwork flat design ethnic ladieswear embroidery design embroidery block print screen print dress kurta vector art vector design vectorart fashion illustration fashion design fashion
Download color palette

Vector Art.
>Ladies Ethnic wear(kurta) Design.
>Screen Print/Block Print & Embroidery.

Md Shafikul Islam
Md Shafikul Islam

More by Md Shafikul Islam

View profile
    • Like