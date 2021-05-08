Anima Agrawal

Fitness And Nutrition App For Women

Anima Agrawal
Anima Agrawal
  • Save
Fitness And Nutrition App For Women minimal uidesign design meals womens ui nutrition app fitness app mobile app mobile ui exercise app
Download color palette

Hi Guys,
Presenting some of the screens of my Fitness and nutrition app for women.

Hope you guys like it!
Leave your feedback on the comment and don't forget to press "Like"️️.

Thank you !

Anima Agrawal
Anima Agrawal

More by Anima Agrawal

View profile
    • Like