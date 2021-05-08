Ananya

Dog Adoption Website Landing Page

Ananya
Ananya
  • Save
Dog Adoption Website Landing Page web design landing page design landing page 003 day3 website design design minimal logo dailyuichallenge dailyui ux ui
Download color palette

This is my design for the DailyUI Challenge .
Day : 003 - Landing Page
I found this dog's image and created this page for an adoption website for dogs. 🐶
* Please notice the logo too.

Ananya
Ananya

More by Ananya

View profile
    • Like