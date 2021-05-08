Vieri Agustian

Fitness Crown Logo

Vieri Agustian
Vieri Agustian
  • Save
Fitness Crown Logo fitness square king crown strength gym sport dumbbell holding hold hand geometric exclusive vector logo branding design
Download color palette

Fitness crown logo contains hand holding dumbbell and king crown in geometric shape concept colored by orange and white, fitness crown logo is suitable for gym or any sports business

https://scalebranding.com/product/79305/

Vieri Agustian
Vieri Agustian

More by Vieri Agustian

View profile
    • Like