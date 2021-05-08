Md shafiqul islam

On Off switch UI

Md shafiqul islam
Md shafiqul islam
  • Save
On Off switch UI app icon dailyui design button design dribbble button design dribbble
Download color palette

Add Beautiful Customize Switch in your application to upgrade your application UI and UX.
Every once in a while I peruse Dribbble to get motivation from UI.

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2021
Md shafiqul islam
Md shafiqul islam

More by Md shafiqul islam

View profile
    • Like