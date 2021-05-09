GameBox | Dashboard Game Store

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello guys!👋
I want to share the results of my exploration of the game store dashboard, inspired by the Microsoft Store on Windows, what do you think about my design?
Press "L" if you love it.
--------------
Make your project more awesome!
📧 Work With Us: owwstudio@gmail.com
Instagram | Behance | Shop at UI8