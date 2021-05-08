Gaurav Borse

Download Button Animation

Gaurav Borse
Gaurav Borse
  • Save
Download Button Animation minimal web app icon motion yellow click motion design motiongraphics ux ui gif cta microinteraction download button
Download color palette

Check out this fancy Download button with nice Micro animation. Let us know what you think in the comments below!

Gaurav Borse
Gaurav Borse

More by Gaurav Borse

View profile
    • Like