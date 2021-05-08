Farzan Faruk 👑
Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency

Architectural Studio - Landing page

Architectural Studio - Landing page real estate property art civil engineering design studio architect interiors interior architecture interior design architecture design architectural architecture typography ui ux mockup web design homepage landing page website
Hi There,
This is a Landing page concept for Architectural Studio. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

Available for crafting your ideas.

Shoot a mail at -
farzanfaruk90@gmail.com

Instagram - farzan90.design

Thanks !

