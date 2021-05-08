Hakeem Adjei

Sonnet Music Player UI

Sonnet Music Player UI ios figmaafrica visual design ui figma
Finalizing design concepts for the music app.

Screens for Dashboard, Profile and Special Feature "Highlights"

Posted on May 8, 2021
