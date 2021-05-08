🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Editorial illustration for Principia Magazine #11, an issue dedicated to giving visibility to Artists and Scientists with different disabilities. The article I’m illustrating talks about Jennifer Bartlett, a great female poet, teacher and activist with cerebral palsy.
Check the project here
You can find me here :)
“is it true that the crippled
are much closer to enlightenment
by the mere gesture of
getting through this world"
Website | Instagram | Behance