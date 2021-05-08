Laura Wächter

Jennifer Bartlett

Editorial illustration for Principia Magazine #11, an issue dedicated to giving visibility to Artists and Scientists with different disabilities. The article I’m illustrating talks about Jennifer Bartlett, a great female poet, teacher and activist with cerebral palsy.

“is it true that the crippled
are much closer to enlightenment
by the mere gesture of
getting through this world"

