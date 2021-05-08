Victor Agwai

Nav's Kitchen

Victor Agwai
Victor Agwai
  • Save
Nav's Kitchen app minimal ux ui design
Download color palette

Nav's Kitchen is an imaginary application to help users satisfy their food cravings faster. This model was built out of my dissatisfaction with some of the food applications I found around. Using Figma, I came up with the boarding, home, and detail screens of the application.

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2021
Victor Agwai
Victor Agwai

More by Victor Agwai

View profile
    • Like