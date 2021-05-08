Keyword and domain Search Tool dashboard

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi dribbblers , How you going?
Posting shot after thousands of years later, tried to playing around with keyword and domain searching
application tool , you can check easily any keyword or domain name about their domain or page authority, search engine results page OVERVIEW etc.
will explore some more pages in the upcoming days,
stay tuned
Tools Used
Design - Figma
Rapid prototyping - Figma
Micro-Interaction - After effects
Fonts Used
Heading - Inter
