Keyword and domain Search Tool dashboard

Keyword and domain Search Tool dashboard application tool domain seo dashbaord research
Hi dribbblers , How you going?

Posting shot after thousands of years later, tried to playing around with keyword and domain searching
application tool , you can check easily any keyword or domain name about their domain or page authority, search engine results page OVERVIEW etc.
will explore some more pages in the upcoming days,
stay tuned

Tools Used

Design - Figma
Rapid prototyping - Figma
Micro-Interaction - After effects

Fonts Used

Heading - Inter


Posted on May 8, 2021
