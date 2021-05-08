Yana Fern

Vintage Family Photo

Vintage Family Photo family digitalart illustration vintage corgis corgi foxes fox fox illustration cute animal character design animal illustration cartoon character childrens illustration book illustration
Piece from the art challenge #денькрокодила (crocodileday). I needed to create a vintage photo of animal family.

