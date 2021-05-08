Pankaj Rathod

Pop-Up / Overlay | Daily UI Challenge 016

Pankaj Rathod
Pankaj Rathod
  • Save
Pop-Up / Overlay | Daily UI Challenge 016 flat ux minimal overlay popup design movie netflix movie app app ui design dailyuichallenge dailyui daily 100 challenge
Download color palette

This is a part of the daily UI challenge I am doing. hope u like it, let me know.

Pankaj Rathod
Pankaj Rathod

More by Pankaj Rathod

View profile
    • Like