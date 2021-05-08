Gem Icon - Game Assets - www.beavystore.com

Did you know, diamonds are the only gem formed from a single element? All other gems are compounds, that is combinations of 2 or more elements. 💎😎⭐💰

...

For more information about the icon and more: www.beavystore.com

...

.#beavystore #madewithunity #indiegame #gamedev #gameart #indiegames #indiedev #gamedesign #gamedevelopment #programming #game