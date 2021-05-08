Poornima Verma

Cheers Starbucks cups

Poornima Verma
Poornima Verma
  • Save
Cheers Starbucks cups vector abstract 2d illustration art logo designinpiration revamp brand rebranding starbucks packaging branding design photoshop
Download color palette

Creative leap to Starbucks packaging. It was a fun project just to have a new perspective on things we are used to seeing.

Poornima Verma
Poornima Verma

More by Poornima Verma

View profile
    • Like