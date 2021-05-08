Konstantina Migadaki

Earfull - Onboarding

Konstantina Migadaki
Konstantina Migadaki
  • Save
Earfull - Onboarding figmadesign uidesign app onboarding mobileapps mobile figma prototype design ui
Download color palette

Hello everybody!
This shot is a recent design created for a music app in order to sharpen a bit my visual design and UI skills. "Earfull" is an activity-based app for a young audience. The prototype was created with Figma.
You can check the full project here:
www.kmigadaki.com/work/earfull

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2021
Konstantina Migadaki
Konstantina Migadaki

More by Konstantina Migadaki

View profile
    • Like