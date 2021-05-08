Earfull - Onboarding

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello everybody!
This shot is a recent design created for a music app in order to sharpen a bit my visual design and UI skills. "Earfull" is an activity-based app for a young audience. The prototype was created with Figma.
You can check the full project here:
www.kmigadaki.com/work/earfull