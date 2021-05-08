Risat Rajin✨

Frosted Glass Icon (Figma Community)

Risat Rajin✨
Risat Rajin✨
  • Save
Frosted Glass Icon (Figma Community) frosted icon duotone icon frosted frosted glass creative clean design
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2021
Risat Rajin✨
Risat Rajin✨
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet

More by Risat Rajin✨

View profile
    • Like